Intruder breaks into Tavares home, shoots person inside, police say

TAVARES, Fla. - An intruder broke into a home and shot one of the people inside, the Tavares Police Department said Monday night.

People have been asked to avoid Rosewood Avenue as police piece together details from the active crime scene.

Officers were sent to the home about 9:30 p.m., after learning of the home invasion.

The person who was shot was taken to, and remains at, a nearby hospital.

Officers have one person in police custody at this time.

Police said they will provide an update when the have learned new information.

