Intruder shot by Lakeland homeowner after several warnings, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. - A man was shot by a homeowner after he kicked in the door to a home on Shorewood Place early Sunday, police said.

The Lakeland Police Department said Michael Ives, 66, and his wife were woken up just before 3 a.m. after hearing their doorbell ring.

Ives' said as his wife attempted to notify police, he tried to communicate with the assailant, later identified as Gabriel Jacobs, 19.

Police said as Jacobs repeatedly rang the doorbell, yell profanities and kick the front door, Ives continuously warned him that he was armed and to stop.

Jacobs ignored the warnings and kicked open the front door, police said, at which time Ives warned Jacobs not to come any closer or he would shoot.

Ignoring Ives' warnings, Jacobs continued through the doorway and Ives shot him once in the chest, police said.

Police officials said Jacobs was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, conscious and combative, but in critical condition.

Police said a red Chevrolet Impala, which belongs to Jacobs' stepfather, was found near the Ives' home. The stepfather confirmed to police that Jacobs had been in possession of the vehicle.

Police said a charge of burglary to an occupied dwelling is pending upon completion of the investigation.

