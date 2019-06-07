Intruders broke window to enter apartment in UCF-area home invasion, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Details were released Friday in connection with an armed home invasion near the University of Central Florida.

The home invasion was reported at 1:51 a.m. Thursday at the Mercury 3100 apartments, formerly known as The Village at Alafaya Club, on Alafaya Club Drive near Alafaya and Lokanotosa trails.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Djewens Gabriel, 19, and Yves Andre Siverain, 22, were arrested after they broke into the apartment and stole items.

Deputies said Gabriel had been staying at the apartment occasionally over the last two weeks and a friend of his had visited the apartment to grab Gabriel's belongings.

Later, the residents said their bedroom window was shattered while they were sleeping and two men, later identified as Gabriel and Siverain, climbed into their home, according to deputies.

The residents said Gabriel had a gun and they feared for their lives as he and Siverain stole their personal belongings, including cellphones, keys and a laptop, according to officials.

The duo fled in a car, which was located in Seminole County. The men were arrested, and the stolen belongings and a gun were found in the vehicle, officials said.

Juanita Grazon was walking her dog Thursday morning when she heard what happened to her neighbor.

"It's actually pretty terrifying," she said. "Since the community is pretty open, I've seen a couple of things but nothing crazy like that."

Gabriel and Siverain were booked into the Seminole County Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.