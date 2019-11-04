Intruders kidnap man from Orange County home before robbing his wife

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was kidnapped, robbed and dumped at an Orange County storage unit before the same armed intruders returned to his home and robbed his wife, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the incident was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Castilian Apartments in the 4700 block of South Rio Grande Avenue.

Deputies said the armed assailants entered an apartment and kidnapped the man, who was taken to a storage unit, where the culprits left him.

The victim was able to free himself and called for help from a nearby business, deputies said.

The assailants, however, returned to the apartment and robbed the victim's wife at gunpoint, according to officials.

No one was injured.

Elainer Marmolejos, who lives nearby, said the incident is "crazy."

"It's actually very concerning because I walk through here after work every morning and being a woman and being so close to home, by myself knowing things like this happen, you don't even realize (that) someone just got kidnapped," she said.

Deputies said there's no information to release about the intruders.

An investigation is ongoing.

