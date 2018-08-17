Intruders tie up victims with duct tape during Orlando home invasion

ORLANDO, Fla. - Intruders used duct tape to tie up four victims during an Orlando home invasion, police said.

The robbery was reported just before 1 a.m. at the Azur At Metrowest Apartments, a gated complex on Raleigh Street.

According to Orlando police, three men kicked in the door of an apartment and tied up all four residents with duct tape. The intruders searched the home and stole cellphones and a gaming unit, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

A description of the assailants has not been released.

Police say about four people were duct taped during a home invasion at an apartment complex in Metrowest. I’ll explain how it all happened at 5:30 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/BsdeA1bBnT — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) August 17, 2018

