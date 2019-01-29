Investigation into stolen vehicles nets 7 arrests in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation into the thefts of multiple vehicles and other property from an unoccupied home led deputies to arrest seven people Monday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the weeklong investigation began when they received a tip about a stolen black Mercedes and a stolen RV, both of which belonged to a couple who owned a home in DeLeon Springs. The tip indicated had been spotted in Daytona Beach.

The stolen RV was pulled over at 1:15 a.m. Monday and the three people inside, Steve Wilmoth, Brandi Hassan and Lisa Findley, were each arrested on a grand theft auto charge, a news release said. Hours later, deputies said the stolen Mercedes was found unoccupied in Port Orange.

A second RV that had also been stolen from the unoccupied home in DeLeon Springs was located at 1374 Taylor Street in Daytona Beach, and a search warrant was executed at that residence on Mondauy, according to authorities. In addition to the stolen RV, deputies said they also found a Jeep Wrangler that had been stolen from a location less than a mile awa y and repainted, as well as a 2007 Ford Mustang that had been stolen from a car lot in Daytona Beach.

Authorities said $9,000 worth of patio and home property that was stolen from the DeLeon Springs home was also found at the residence on Taylor Street. The couple had not lived at the DeLeon Springs home since late 2017, when a renovation project was put on hold so deputies said they did not notice the suspects stealing from the property in recent weeks.

After the search warrant was executed on Taylor Street, Daren Usher and Nancy Iozzi, the latter of whom lives at the home, were arrested on two counts of grand theft auto in connection with the stolen RVs and one count each of grand theft, according to deputies.

The owner of a Chevrolet Equinox that was parked at the home, Melissa Whitley, and her boyfriend, Philip Iozzi, were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamines and marijuana under 20 grams, the news release said.

All seven suspects are being held at the Volusia County Jail. Deputies said more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.