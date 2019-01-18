Investigators collect more evidence in UCF director's suspicious death

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Nearly a week after a University of Central Florida executive was found dead inside his Winter Park home, forensic investigators were back at the scene collecting more evidence.

Investigators were seen removing large bags of evidence from inside the home on Temple Drive. They also collected evidence from a car parked in the driveway. Officials from the Winter Park Police Department did not say what they were looking for or what kind of evidence they took.

There are many unanswered questions in the death of Michael Redlick, 65. He was the director of external affairs and partnership relations for the DeVos Sport Business Management Program at UCF.

Investigators said they found Redlick's body inside the home Saturday morning. They spent hours at the scene over the weekend.

Police are calling Redlick's death suspicious, though they have not released details about how he died. Authorities said they are not looking for anyone and the community is not in any danger.

Neighbors told News 6 they are still in shock, calling the neighborhood a safe community. Many said they've never seen anything like the shooting in the area. They are hoping police get results and figure out what happened.

Officers said they are conducting a thorough investigation and no other details will be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Winter Park police at 407-644-1313 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.