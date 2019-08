ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Police in Volusia County are working to find a man who has been missing since Saturday.

Officers in Ormond Beach are searching for John Field.

Investigators say they found his bicycle and wallet Saturday in Central Park off Fleming Avenue.

Police say Field is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Ormond Beach Police Department.

