News 6 investigates landscaping designed to save water, money

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Imagine having a home with landscaping that doesn’t need water.

Well, it needs water, but it doesn’t need sprinklers.

Researchers at the University of Florida have been working to see if there is such a thing, and they think they have found it.

It turns out, it was here all along.

Now, one of Central Florida’s biggest developers is using it in one of their newest communities.

See how this is saving water and money, and how you can use the same landscaping at your home.

Our investigation airs Thursday at 6 p.m. on News 6.

A Tavistock housing community in St. Cloud is now using plants native to Central Florida in their landscaping to save water. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: