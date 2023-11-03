73º
Investigators

Central Florida’s public schools are aging. What does your child’s school look like?

Are there maintenance issues that need to be addressed? Do you feel your school is not getting the attention it deserves?

Erik Sandoval, Investigative Reporter

Read-Pattillo Elementary School

ORLANDO, Fla. – Public schools throughout Central Florida are getting older.

While districts are building new schools to keep up with massive growth, some older schools risk falling into disrepair.

For example, Read-Patillo Elementary School in New Smyrna Beach recently faced the threat of closure due in part to its aging buildings and mounting maintenance needs.

Parents and teachers fought and managed to keep it open.

News 6 wants to know what kind of shape your child’s school is in.

Give us the details, and let us investigate.

