Convicted felon could be 'in more hot water' after bigamy, check forgery investigation

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating claims of bigamy and check forgery brought forward by a convicted felon's wife.



Court records show the wife of Lisa Renee Ottoman, who is currently jailed in Lake County on a separate charge of grand theft, told investigators she recently discovered that Ottoman is still currently married to two other people.

"And if that's true, then we'll take that and report it to the state attorney's office and she could find herself in even more hot water," Lake County Sgt. Fred Jones said. "What our detectives are trying to figure out right now is, did she get a divorce?"

In September, News 6 reported on Ottoman's most recent arrest on charges of grand theft, after victims came forward claiming she conned them in a recent legal aid scheme.



Angela Sloan and others contacted News 6, saying Ottoman took hundreds of dollars from them for legal services she never performed.



Court records show Ottoman goes by several different names, and is a convicted felon who has served time in prison for grand larceny and writing bad checks.



Sloan said she had no idea of her criminal past.

"I'd have never dealt with her had I known," Sloan said.

Most recently, a man claiming to still be married to Ottoman contacted News 6, saying she conned him too.

Ricardo Rodriguez said Ottoman is not only married to him, but also two other men and never divorced any of them.

"She's heartless," Rodriguez said. "She has no conscience of what she does to anybody."

Rodriguez shared pictures of the happier times he had with Ottoman during their time together. He even provided their marriage license filed in Hillsborough County in August of 2016.



News 6 checked and found a marriage license for Ottoman and Rodriguez, as well as two more marriage licenses filed under one of Ottoman's many aliases.



Records show a license was filed in Pinellas County in 2013, and another in Lake County in 2017. There are no records of any dissolution of the marriages.

"She's a predator, to tell you the truth," Rodriguez said.

On Monday, Ottoman was arraigned on a grand theft charge, but did not appear in person. Her mother-in-law did, and provided more documents showing what she calls the "depths of Ottoman's deception."



Ottoman's mother-in-law asked to not be identified for this story. She shared a letter from Rodriguez, warning her daughter, about what happened to him.



She also provided a letter from Indiana law firm Shambaugh, Kast, Beck and Williams that she said Ottoman gave her daughter, claiming a major inheritance is on the way.



Shambaugh, Kast, Beck and Williams confirmed to News 6 that the letter was a fake and not from their office.

Another potential fraud victim in Leesburg has also come forward, telling authorities Ottoman failed to file her divorce papers, even though the victim paid Ottoman hundreds of dollars to do it.



Detectives at the Leesburg Police Department are still investigating.

