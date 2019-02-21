Flagler County detectives blame 'sick building' for mystery illnesses

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The sheriff’s operation center in Flagler County was tested for water intrusion and mold Thursday as scientists conducted thermal imaging of the walls of a facility many believe is a sick building.

For the past 12 months, Flagler County sheriff’s deputies, detectives and staff have reported illnesses doctors have not been able to explain.

Annie Conrad, a veteran major crimes detective, said her side effects have lingered.

“I see it, my body is still in recovery, I don’t know that I’ll ever be 100 percent,” she said. “There are so many people that are at risk that have no idea of the danger.”

Conrad said at least 30 men and women have reported medical issues ranging from asthma to skin rashes to cancer.

Her physician advised her to stay out of the building, writing, in part, “She (Conrad) would be re-infected if she were again placed in the building.”

The building, owned by the county and leased by the Sheriff’s Office, was originally a hospital before the county renovated it roughly 16 years ago.

County Sheriff Rick Staly took aggressive action moving all 70 employees out of the building, relocating them to the county courthouse three months ago.

The county has balked on issuing workers compensation benefits, ruling it could find “no clear and convincing evidence that the work performed was the major contributing cause of illness.”

Conrad said it was as if the county believed employees were looking for a free ride.

“We worked sick, we worked from home and we worked from our cars,” Conrad said. "We didn’t take a whole bag of medication to go to work because we want to fake sick.”

The attorney representing the insurance carrier for the county didn’t respond to News 6’s request for comment to explain the county’s findings.

Maitland attorney Geoff Bichler, a longtime champion for first responders, said Flagler County’s decision doesn’t add up.

“This case, we feel, has the potential to change Florida law," Bichler said. “For the county to deny responsibility and say 'Well, there’s nothing wrong with you,' well, that’s just not going to cut it.”

An undercover detective, who asked to remain anonymous, said after just three weeks in the building she started presenting with a rash.

“It felt like my skin was on fire," she told News 6. “My head would itch so bad that I would wake up with blood on my pillow from scratching.”

The testing, conducted Thursday, was supervised by representatives of the sheriff’s office and the county.

The findings are expected to be issued in two weeks.



