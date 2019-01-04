Orange County Sheriff's Office targets illegal street races

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies launched the first of a year-long crackdown on illegal street racers Saturday night, in an effort to force the late night contests out of the county.

Capt. Bruce McMullen said the secret races are well organized, and have expanded during the past six to eight months.

“We believe it’s a product of the 'Fast and Furious' subculture,” McMullen said. “They’re obviously somewhat organized because they tend to show up all at once.”

News 6 joined deputies for the debut of the racer initiative, riding the streets from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday night into Sunday.

More than 20 deputies were involved in the late-night crackdown, moving dozens of drivers in modified

street racers from a 7-Eleven parking lot on Wetherbee Road. The scene was repeated at a nearby Wawa.

McMullen said the convenience store parking lots are the two top hangouts for racers waiting to learn of the location for the night’s race events.

There were also roughly 60 to 70 cars parked inches apart in a parking lot that rents to a food truck service .

Deputies said once the food trucks shut down, the drivers start to make their way to possible

street race locations.

McMullen said motocross riders have entered the illegal race circuit as well.

One man, identified as 20-year-old James Mitchell, was arrested Saturday night after allegedly fleeing deputies on foot after he dumped an illegal motocross bike.

Deputies say Mitchell was driving the bike on the sidewalks to avoid deputies.

“The motorcycle phenomenon is sort of a new twist," McMullen said. “You see individuals on ATVs, motocross-type motorcycles that have no regard for their own safety, much less the safety of the rest of the motoring public.”

In the Mitchell case, deputies said the VIN had been altered and the bike had no lights or license plate.

McMullen said the sheriff’s department is researching the possibility of developing state legislation as well as a local ordinance that will give the existing statutes more impact.

“Perhaps increase (street racing) to a felony, that way we could start seizing some vehicles and send a more aggressive message and create a deterrent,” he said.

McMullen said there are hundreds of cars that come to the southern part of the county to take part

in the illegal Saturday night races.

“They are communicating in some fashion," McMullen said. “Part of our plan is to get those folks identified and intercept some of that communication to head it off before it can get started.”

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.