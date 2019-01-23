Security expert warns existing radar doesn't detect drones in commercial air space

ORLANDO, Fla. - The head of AXIS Command Systems, a radar security development company based in Washington, D.C., is convinced small drones in the wrong hands could cause “catastrophic damage” to incoming passenger planes at airports across the country, including Orlando International Airport.

Randal T. Harris, president and CEO of Sentac International Inc., parent company for AXIS, told News 6 the FAA collected data between 2014 and the first quarter of this year and found of some 6,000 drone events, an estimated 2,000 posed a “serious threat” to passenger planes in flight.

“They are operating in the same airspace of almost any commercial airliner and I know how dangerous it can be," Harris said. “It’s getting worse.”

Between Jan. 1, 2017, and Nov. 7, 2018, Orange County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Section received 12 drone or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, UAV, alerts, along with 18 reports of lasers being pointed into the eyes of pilots.

Capt. Tony Minnis, head of the aviation section, said drone incidents are on the rise because more people are buying them and flying the devices without a license, something mandated by the FAA.

“They were such a concern to the pilot that they felt necessary to report it,” Minnis said. “It interferes with our flight paths and interferes with the way we operate.”

Lt. Torri Wright, a tactical flight officer with the aviation team, said the drone incidents have occurred over OIA runways.

They are in the descent paths of arriving flights to OIA.

“Obviously the concern is one of them strikes an aircraft while trying to land,” Wright said.

Harris is convinced the risks could increase from nuisance to far worse.

A recent midair collision test conducted by the Dayton Research Institute flew a 2.1 pound Phantom 2 quad-copter into the wing of a Mooney M20 commercial aircraft at 238 mph.

The test, designed to “mimic a midair collision,” found the drone "did not shatter on impact, but tore open the leading edge of the wing as it bore into the structure.”

Harris has been calling attention to the findings, along with confirmed reports of unmanned drones capable of traveling at speeds in excess of 400 mph.

He met with OIA officials this month to emphasize the need to upgrade radar systems in the flight tower and aboard existing passenger planes.

“Not one time did any of the technology on the aircraft or the air traffic control technology on the ground detect the drone,” Harris said. “There are ways that we can’t talk about, to make these things, run them into something like an aircraft or certain parts of an aircraft and it could cause catastrophic damage.”



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.