ION Audio recalls portable speakers after reports of explosions

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - ION Audio is recalling portable speakers after reports of explosions, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The report from the CPSC said hydrogen gas can leak from the speaker battery when it is charging and the speaker can burst.

This poses an explosion hazard, according to the CPSC.

About 41,000 units have been recalled.

The recall involves:

Sport Express speakers

Cornerstone speakers

Cornerstone Glow speakers

Keystone speakers

The UPC codes for the affected Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow speakers are:

0812715018078

0812715018528

0812715019976

0812715019969

The UPC code for the affected Keystone speaker is 0812715018139.

The UPC code for the Sport Express speaker is 0812715010911.

Anyone who bought the speakers should stop using them and contact ION Audio at 833-682-0371.

A refund will be offered in the form of an ION Audio gift card.

The company said it has received five reports of speakers exploding including four incidents resulting in propertey damge to the surrounding area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Sport Express speakers were sold at Best Buy from June o2018 to May 2019.

The Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow and Keystone speakers were sold at various stores across the country from March 2016 to March 2019.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.