Is next National Die-In planned for Disney?

ORLANDO, Fla. - The group National Die-In appears to be plotting their next visit to Disney World.
The student-led group, which says the movement is working to pass common sense gun control to create a better and safer America, tweeted Tuesday: “Can you guess where we’re going next?” with a picture of what appears to be a D in the style of the Disney logo.
During a demonstration, protesters lie in a corpse-like position to signify the effect of shooting massacres.
Can you guess where we’re going next? pic.twitter.com/hQ58aFm29w — National Die-In (@NationalDieIn) June 13, 2018
So @marcorubio @tedcruz @SpeakerRyan do die-ins need to become monthly? Or should they become as often as mass shootings? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 13, 2018
