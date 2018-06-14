Is next National Die-In planned for Disney?

Student activists participate in a 'die-in' to protest gun violence at Washington Square Park, near the campus of New York University, April 20, 2018 in New York City. On the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School mass shooting,…

ORLANDO, Fla. - The group National Die-In appears to be plotting their next visit to Disney World.

The student-led group, which says the movement is working to pass common sense gun control to create a better and safer America, tweeted Tuesday: “Can you guess where we’re going next?” with a picture of what appears to be a D in the style of the Disney logo.

During a demonstration, protesters lie in a corpse-like position to signify the effect of shooting massacres.

Can you guess where we’re going next? pic.twitter.com/hQ58aFm29w — National Die-In (@NationalDieIn) June 13, 2018

So @marcorubio @tedcruz @SpeakerRyan do die-ins need to become monthly? Or should they become as often as mass shootings? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 13, 2018

