Is your last name Green? Fly free on Frontier Airlines next week

If your last name is Green or Greene, consider yourself lucky.
Frontier Airlines is offering customers with that last name a free flight on Aug. 13.
It’s that simple.
With this promotion, Frontier is promoting fuel efficiency and sustainability during National Green Week.
How to claim your free flight:
- Book a domestic flight with Frontier Airlines that departs on Aug. 13.
- Submit a refund for up to $400 by Sept. 15.
- Provide documentation that Green or Greene is legally your last name.
For full terms and conditions, click here.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.