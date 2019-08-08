News

Is your last name Green? Fly free on Frontier Airlines next week

Book ticket, get up to $400 refunded

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

Frontier airplane.

If your last name is Green or Greene, consider yourself lucky. 

Frontier Airlines is offering customers with that last name a free flight on Aug. 13. 

It’s that simple. 

With this promotion, Frontier is promoting fuel efficiency and sustainability during National Green Week.

How to claim your free flight:

  • Book a domestic flight with Frontier Airlines that departs on Aug. 13.
  • Submit a refund for up to $400 by Sept. 15. 
  • Provide documentation that Green or Greene is legally your last name.

For full terms and conditions, click here.
 

