Islands of Adventure named world's top amusement park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is known for its theme parks, and now, Florida natives can boast living in the home of the top amusement park in the world.

Universal's Islands of Adventure was named the No. 1 Amusement Park in the World as part of TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice awards. It's the fifth time the park has earned this title. Disney's Magic Kingdom takes the No. 2 spot.

Choice award winners are determined using an algorithm that takes into the account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for amusement parks that were posted on TripAdvisor. The travel website takes into account traveler input over the course of a 12-month period.

Universal's Islands of Adventure is home to major theme park attractions such as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and a land based on "Jurassic Park." The theme park recently opened a new addition to its magical land, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Universal Orlando Resort also houses Universal's Volcano Bay and Universal Studios Florida. Theme park leaders recently announced the addition of Epic Universe, which is under development.

