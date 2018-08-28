'It turned into a big brawl,' club security guard says of deadly July shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - A security guard who was shot while on duty at an Orange County nightclub spoke about the incident Monday that left one person dead.

Quadrain Nelson-Hines said in the early morning hours of Monday, July 9, he noticed two groups of people arguing. Nelson-Hines then asked the groups to go outside, he said.

"I was just doing my job (and) trying to keep the peace," Nelson-Hines said. "Once we got (the people involved) outside, it started off with a one-on-one fight and it turned into a big brawl, and the next thing you know, shots were fired."

Nelson-Hines said he ducked down when he heard the gunfire, but he still ended up being shot five times. Despite his injuries, he immediately began helping other shooting victims.

"(The) first thing I did was make sure everybody else was OK," Nelson-Hines said. "I put my health aside and I just made sure that nobody else was really seriously hurt."

Investigators said the shooting killed Edgar Rivera and injured four others.

Since the shooting, deputies have arrested 20-year-old Bryan O'Neill Diodonet Cortes and 34-year-old Ramon Louis Gonzalez Marquez. Both men are charged with second-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.

"I am just more grateful just to wake up and walk and breathe, because someone else didn't get a chance to wake up this morning," Nelson-Hines said.

Both suspects remain in jail without the option to post bond.

Investigators said that the case is still active and more arrests are possible.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.