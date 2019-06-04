'It's really bad:' 911 calls released in pedestrian crash that killed baby

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Several distraught motorists called 911 Sunday evening after a car drove onto the sidewalk and struck a family of three, killing an 18-month-old baby, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Records released Tuesday show that at least nine witnesses called authorities to report the crash. None of them were with the victims or the driver and many of them only saw the aftermath.

“It’s really bad, I’m not sure what’s going on. There’s a lot of people,” one woman said.

Callers said someone in a sedan hit the cyclists on Maitland Boulevard and Eden Park Road at about 7:30 p.m. None of the callers mentioned the baby, who was in a bicycle trailer and died at the scene.

“Somebody got hit by a car, the car was coming and hit two people off their bikes,” a caller said.

Another woman said the scene was so horrific, she had to turn away. She said it looked as if one of the cyclists was stuck under the car.

“I told my husband to pull away because I couldn’t watch it,” she said.

Police said a 36-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Officials have not released their names or the name of the driver, who stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said Monday that the father remained in critical condition. The mother underwent surgery Monday morning and is still hospitalized, according to authorities.

Witness Gary Faircloth told News 6 he was among one of the people who stopped to help the family.

"(The woman) was screaming, 'My baby, my baby,' and she was trying to crawl toward the man who was literally laid flat out on the sidewalk area with his bike basically on top of him," Faircloth said.

