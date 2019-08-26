Jack-knifed semi halts traffic on SR 528 east in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash involving a jack-knifed semitruck is slowing traffic on eastbound State Road 528 in Orange County.

Cameras showed the crash slowing traffic Monday afternoon on the Beachline before Dallas Boulevard in Orlando.

All lanes appeared to be blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

