Jackknifed semitruck backs up traffic on Beachline Expressway

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A jackknifed semitruck shut down all lanes on the Beachline Expressway Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up in Orange County leading into Brevard just before 4 p.m. near mile marker 29.

Emergency crews were working the crash on state road 528.

Traffic was flowing slowly in the eastbound lanes as of 4:50 p.m. The westbound lanes were still blocked, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Officials said drivers should expect traffic to be backed up until around exit 31, by state road 520.

The transportation agency said the crash involves hazardous materials. There's no word on any injuries or the condition of the driver.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

