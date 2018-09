MELBOURNE, Fla. - A jackknifed semitruck snarled traffic on northbound Interstate 95 in Melbourne on Monday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.

The incident was reported near mile marker 185 shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Officials said there were multiple vehicle collisions involved and asked motorists to avoid the area.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.