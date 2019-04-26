Jacksonville Jaguars draft former Cocoa High School player

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor with the No. 35 pick in the draft.

Taylor played at Cocoa High School.

Many mock drafts had Taylor being drafted in the top 10.

Ross Tucker with The Atlantic said Taylor's knee injury is one of the reasons he slipped to the Jaguars at 35.

Those concerns about Jawaan Taylor's knee and Montez Sweat's heart are clearly very real. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) April 26, 2019

Taylor is 6 feet 5 inches and weighs 328 pounds. Here is a look at his college statistics:

Played in 13 games and started in 12 at right tackle in 2018

Second Team All-SEC in 2018

Started 11 games at tackle in 2017

Started in 12 games as a freshman

The Jags selected Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen in the first round of this year's draft.

