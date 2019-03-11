Report: Jacksonville Jaguars expected to sign Nick Foles, release Blake Bortles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign quarterback Nick Foles and release Blake Bortles, according to a report from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Jaguars had Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles as their top target. Per @MikeGarafolo he gets 4 years and $88M. Large. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

Why did the #Jaguars pay so much for Nick Foles if there were no other big bidders? We discussed here. pic.twitter.com/QOiulR6dcH — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2019

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo said Foles will sign a four-year, $88 million deal.

Jacksonville offensive coordinator John DeFilippo was the quarterbacks coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Foles and DeFilippo were major factors in leading the Eagles to a 41-33 win against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

With Foles leading the way at quarterback in Jacksonville now, Rapoport is reporting the Jags will release Bortles.

