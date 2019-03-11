News

Report: Jacksonville Jaguars expected to sign Nick Foles, release Blake Bortles

Jags to add a Super Bowl-winning QB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign quarterback Nick Foles and release Blake Bortles, according to a report from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo said Foles will sign a four-year, $88 million deal.

Jacksonville offensive coordinator John DeFilippo was the quarterbacks coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Foles and DeFilippo were major factors in leading the Eagles to a 41-33 win against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

With Foles leading the way at quarterback in Jacksonville now, Rapoport is reporting the Jags will release Bortles.

