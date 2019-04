The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen with the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Allen had 17 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss last year.

The Jags finished the 2018 season at 5-11 and finished last in the AFC South.

The team only won one game in the division last year.

In the 2018 NFL Draft, Jacksonville selected defensive lineman Taven Bryan out of Florida.



