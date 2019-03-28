Jacksonville men imprisoned for murder for 42 years ordered free

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An uncle and nephew who have been imprisoned for 42 years for a Florida murder have had their convictions vacated because prosecutors say they no longer believed in their guilt.

The convictions of 76-year-old Clifford Williams and 61-year-old Hubert Myers were vacated by a judge Thursday in Jacksonville.

The men were convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 1976 fatal shooting of Jeanette Williams and the attempted murder of her girlfriend, Nina Marshall. Both were asleep in bed at the time of the shooting.

Williams died instantly and Marshall was able to flag down a car that drove her to a hospital. She identified Williams and Myers as the shooters.

The men claimed they had been at a birthday party a block from the shooting, and other party-goers backed up their alibis.

News 6 partner WJXT reports that years after the slaying, another man, Nathaniel Lawson, told friends of the two convicted men that he actually committed the murder. He was never charged or investigated and has since died.

This release of Williams and Myers occurs after an investigation by the Innocence Project and the State Attorney's Office Conviction Integrity Unit. State Attorney Melissa Nelson impaneled the unit last year to re-examine questionable cases. This is first case the unit has investigated that has led to an inmate's release, according to WJXT.

