Jealous woman smashes beer bottle on victim's head at Key West bar, deputies say

KEY WEST, Fla. - It might sound like something out of a Jimmy Buffett song, but a woman was accused of smashing a beer bottle over the head of another woman who she believed had grabbed her boyfriend in a Key West bar.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies said Friday that 42-year-old Sally Amato became upset when she mistakenly thought the woman had grabbed Amato's boyfriend in the crotch.

Amato faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The woman hit with the bottle was treated on scene.

Sheriff's deputies say her boyfriend, Dustin Messenger, was arrested for property damage after he returned to the bar and kicked the tavern's door off its hinges.

Online records show both Amato and Messenger were in jail Friday morning and couldn't be reached for comment.

