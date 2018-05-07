Jeep crashes into Brevard County lagoon after hood comes loose, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Cocoa man suffered serious injuries after crashing his Jeep into the Banana River Lagoon Monday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports that troopers said around 4 p.m., 66-year-old Michael Wolfe was driving east on State Road 528 near Merritt Island when the hood of his vehicle came loose and obstructed his view through the windshield.

Wolfe then crashed into another Jeep before flipping his vehicle into the Banana River Lagoon and getting temporarily trapped inside. His leg was trapped, but his head remained above water, according to crash reports.

He was then airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver, 51-year-old Richard Hattal of Patrick Air Force Base, was uninjured.

Charges for Wolfe are pending and the crash remains under investigation, according to reports from Florida Highway Patrol.

