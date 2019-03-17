Jet truck catches fire at Warbird Airshow in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The driver was not injured when his jet truck caught fire at the 2019 Tico Warbird Airshow in Titusville on Sunday.

Officials from the Valiant Air Command said airshow emergency medical services crews quickly responded and got the situation under control. The McCart Motorsports Homewrecker driver, Jerry McCart, was not injured.

Photos from the scene showed bright orange flames and thick black smoke coming from the vehicle.

After the fire, the show restarted with the Class of 45, then the Skysoldiers. It will conclude with Aeroshell.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.