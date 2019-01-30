JetBlue flight returns to Orlando after fumes cause scare

ORLANDO, Fla. - A JetBlue flight returned to Orlando International Airport after fumes were reported in the cockpit, airport officials said.

JetBlue Flight 198, carrying 88 people to LaGuardia Airport in New York, made an emergency landing Wednesday morning at OIA.

It's not known what caused the fumes.

Photos taken by a passenger at the airport showed emergency vehicles near the airplane at the gate and firefighters talking with people.

No other details have been released.

Photo credit: Glenton Gilzean Jr.

