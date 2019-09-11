JetBlue flight to Orlando makes emergency landing in Nassau

NASSAU, Bahamas - A JetBlue flight on its way to Orlando had to divert from its course Wednesday and make an emergency landing in Nassau, Bahamas.

"JetBlue flight #1706 from Santo Domingo, D.R. to Orlando, Fla. diverted to Nassau, Bahamas when the crew reported a system alert of possible smoke in a cargo hold," JetBlue said in a statement to News 6.

According to officials, the airplane landed safely at 10:15 a.m. local time and customers began to deplane normally by using air stairs.

"Following consultations with the airport fire department that met the aircraft and with safety top of mind, the captain elected to evacuate the final three dozen customers and crewmembers via slides," JetBlue added.

JetBlue flight 1706 travelling from Punta Caucedo to Orlando, Florida diverted to Nassau with mechanical concerns. Plane landed safely. No injuries. Airport remains open with normal operations. Passengers are awaiting new aircraft to continue their flight to Orlando. — LPIA Nassau Airport (@Nassau_Airport) September 11, 2019

Initial inspections of the aircraft showed no signs of any issues.

"The aircraft will be further inspected and a new aircraft is en route to Nassau and customers will continue on to Orlando," JetBlue said.

News 6 reached out to the airport in Santo Domingo, but officials there refused to answer any questions.

