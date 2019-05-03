Judge denies bail for accused Volusia County serial rapist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The charges are stacking up for an accused serial rapist, 44-year-old Markeith Martin, who stood quiet in Volusia County court Friday facing new sexual battery charges.

Friday's court appearance was a stark contrast from earlier this week when Martin shouted, "I didn't do nothing that they said."



Daytona Beach police said the convicted felon raped at least three women, one in 2017 and two in 2018. DNA evidence linked the accused serial rapist to the latest sexual assault cases that were released Thursday, according to police.



Investigators said a 31-year-old woman met Martin at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Ridgewood Avenue back in July 2017 and followed him and a woman to the Royal Inn Motel, where Martin gave the victim marijuana. Police said once Martin was alone with the victim, he "grabbed her by the throat and forced her to the bed," where he sexually assaulted her. The woman finally escaped and called authorities.



Another attack happened in July 2018. Martin approached the 36-year-old woman on Ridgewood Avenue, where investigators said he told her, "Come here" and brandished a knife. Martin reportedly forced her into the woods, where he raped and beat her repeatedly, before bringing her back her to the same motel, where police said he raped her again.



Martin is currently accused of six sexual assaults in Daytona Beach and one in Holly Hill. So far, he's facing charges for three of those cases. His public defender argued for a bond today, but the state said there wasn't a safe bond for him as he's a danger to society. He remains behind bars for now.



The state attorney's office said there could be additional charges filed against Martin in the future.

