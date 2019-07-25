Judge denies bail for woman accused of 2018 fatal shooting on Colonial Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman accused in the 2018 shooting death of another woman on Colonial Drive, was denied bail by a judge on Thursday.



Nicole Jones, 45, was arrested Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder, shooting from a vehicle and shooting into a vehicle.



Orlando police said Robin Jean Roundtree, 52, was driving in the 3700 block of West Colonial Drive around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 2018, when someone shot her. Roundtree drove over the median and into the westbound lanes, which resulted in a crash.



According to court records, surveillance video showed a silver 2003 Infiniti G35 and a blue 2008 Hyundai Azera blocking the victim's car at a stoplight.



Witnesses said the victim swerved into the median and, as all three vehicles went through the intersection, the driver in the Infiniti G35 shot Roundtree.



According to police, the Infiniti and the Hyundai drove away from the scene as the victim crashed into another car.



A day after the shooting, investigators said they identified the vehicles as belonging to Jones and her son.



After a search warrant was obtained Sept. 8, police said several firearms were found at Jones' residence. According to court documents, Jones knelt, placed her hands behind her back and said, "I'm the one y'all are looking for."



Over the course of the next several months, police said they used surveillance cameras, cellphone records and witness statements to determine that Jones was driving the Infiniti near the intersection of Colonial and Mercy drives at the time of the shooting.



No details were released about a possible motive.



While Jones was ordered to be held without bail, the judge said she could revisit the issue at a later date.

