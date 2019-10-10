Judge denies bond for Apopka Blue Jeans Lounge shooting suspect

APOPKA, Fla. - A judge has denied bond for a man Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies identified as the gunman in a shooting outside the Blue Jeans Lounge in Apopka.

Antwain Mosley, 33, went before a judge Thursday for the first time on a charge of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

During the initial appearance, the state went through details of the shooting and discussed how Crimeline, an anonymous tip line, played a role in Mosely's arrest.

"There were multiple tips identifying this defendant based on the media release of the surveillance video as the person that did the shooting," the prosecutor said.

Last month, deputies released video of the Sept. 21 shooting, which showed two men getting into a fight before another man opened fire.

The video then showed the victim limping away as the suspect drove away in a white SUV.

According to the state attorney's office, the vehicle was found a few days later after it was set on fire.

Prosecutors said deputies were able to link Mosley to the SUV and shooting scene through tips and the vehicle's identification number.

Mosley was arrested Wednesday and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

