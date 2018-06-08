Judge denies bond for teens accused of killing man, 25, in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A judge has denied bond for two men accused of killing a 25-year-old man in an Orlando neighborhood late Wednesday.

Willie Eckford and Jahquon Glover, both 18, are facing charges of first degree murder and carjacking in the shooting death of Joseph Hepburn, 25.

Police said the three men met up around 11 p.m. at the Best Western West Orlando Hotel on West Colonial Drive where the suspects were staying.

The suspects started arguing with the victim about a possible burglary in their hotel room earlier in the day. Hepburn denied being involved in the burglary and the three continued to argue, according to the arrest report.

The fight between Eckford and Hepburn then turned physical, officials said. Eckford pulled out a handgun and chased Hepburn around his vehicle, eventually shooting the victim, according to the report.

Police said the suspects attempted to dispose of the victim's Honda Accord in Lake Mann.

Less than two hours after the shooting, Glover and Eckford turned themselves in at the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

According to the report, Eckford admitted to shooting Hepburn and shooting at a witness in self-defense. Police said statements from the witness and Glover contradicted Eckford's claim.

