Murder charge dropped in Amber Alert shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County judge granted bond for a man who was facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert.

Bond for 20-year-old Luis Rivera Jr. was set at $111,000 on Thursday.

Rivera Jr. was originally accused of killing 16-year-old Bruce Hagans Jr. in Winter Garden in May, but state prosecutors recently dropped his murder charge.

Prosecutors believe Rivera Jr. is connected to the crime and said his father, Luis Rivera Sr., helped him get rid of the body.

Investigators said Rivera Jr. then fled to Connecticut and was found hiding in a basement, where extended family and friends had been helping him avoid arrest.

On Thursday, the younger Rivera's lawyer requested $8,500 bond and said there is no physical evidence he killed Hagans.

Hagans' parents were present during the hearing on Thursday and said they want Rivera Jr. to spend more time in jail for the death of their son.

"I wanted him to see the pain in my eyes. They killed my child," Canita Langley, said.

Hagans' relatives said they will be back in court for Rivera Sr.'s hearing in October.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.