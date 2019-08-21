Judge: Mother accused of killing her 11-year-old daughter incompetent to stand trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - On Wednesday, a judge deemed the mother accused of killing her 11-year-old daughter mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Rosa Rivera faces second-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of her daughter, Aleyda.

Rivera underwent a mental evaluation earlier this month. She was not present for the competency hearing, when her attorney faced a judge. The hearing lasted about 15 minutes.

Authorities said Rivera stabbed her daughter at least 15 times in her car on March 10. According to an arrest affidavit, Rivera told officials she killed her 11-year-old daughter to prevent her from having sexual relations with men. Officials said there was no validity to Rivera’s statement.

Rivera is also facing charges of battery on a corrections officer after punching an officer in April, according to a report.

Orange County officials said the 28-year-old assaulted the corrections officer when she entered Rivera’s jail cell. The officer was checking on Rivera after hearing a report of a possible injured inmate.

The officer said River had taken her IV out against orders and was sitting in her cell before she stood up and punched the officer on the left side of her face.

The defense attorney told News 6 that Rivera will be taken to a state hospital for treatment to make her competent for trial.

A status hearing on her competency is scheduled for Feb. 6.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.