Judge revokes bond for Orange County crime spree suspect

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man arrested in connection to an Orange County crime spree that happened in April appeared before a judge on Thursday, and his bond was revoked.



Calvin Love, 45, faces several felony charges after investigators said DNA linked him to a shooting and carjacking in Winter Garden.



On April 1, authorities say Love shot a man at a drive-up ATM on Colonial Drive in Winter Garden, then ran to a nearby Walgreens and carjacked a man for his Mitsubishi Outlander. The crimes continued into the night with robberies at a CVS and a Dunkin' Donuts, police said.



On April 4, another carjacking and robbery were reported on Colonial Drive. The Orlando Police Department said that a woman was carjacked at the Petco store at 2410 East Colonial Drive, then shortly thereafter her vehicle was used to carry out a robbery at a nearby Walgreens.



"Always in my head it was just a matter of time before this gentleman was caught," Lt. Scott Allen said.



According to police, the suspect left clothes which contained DNA evidence behind at the Winter Garden scene.



"We were able to get a DNA profile from the evidence recovered from the scene, but there was no one in the database linked to this profile," Allen said.



The cases had gone unsolved until Love was arrested for a bank robbery in September and was required to submit a DNA sample.



"When that DNA was entered into the system, we then got a hit on our case," Allen said.



Love bonded out of jail on bank robbery charges earlier this month, but was arrested on Wednesday when investigators linked him to to the April 1 shooting and carjacking.



Love currently faces eight felony charges in connection to four criminal cases.



"We've all been working together to try and make sure we do the best we can to make sure this guy gets as much time as possible for the crimes he's committed," Allen said.

