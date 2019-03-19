Here's why Juice bikes will be temporarily removed from Orlando streets

ORLANDO, Fla. - Juice will be taking its bikes off of Orlando's streets this month and instead will work on implementing a new, updated dockless-system.

The last day riders can use the bike-share company will be on March 24, according to a news release. With the end of the City of Orlando contract, the bike-share company has been removing its docking stations and focusing on bringing in updated, dockless bikes.

The dockless system allows riders to park their bikes where they'd like without the restriction of bike stands.

"We are proud to have launched Orlando’s first public bike share program three years ago and would like to thank you for your continued support," company officials said. "Since 2016, Juice riders have taken over 115,000 trips and ridden over 200,000 miles."

With the end of this Juice era comes the opportunity for Orlando residents to purchase the bikes for $499 each. Upon transaction, the sharing lock and controller would be removed, but otherwise, the bike would be left as is. To purchase a bike, riders can email info@juicebikeshare.com.

Once permitted by the City of Orlando, Juice will introduce its new dockless bike share system provided by HOPR, which allows cities, campuses and hospitality businesses new means of transportation, including personalized bikes and scooters.

The dockless Lime bikes will remain in Orlando, with Uber JUMP bikes -- also dockless -- coming to the City Beautiful soon, too.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.