Jury selection continues for man accused of killing Winter Park caretaker

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Jury selection continues for 55-year-old Scott Nelson.

Nelson is accused of kidnapping and killing 56-year-old Jennifer Fulford in September 2017.

According to the court docket, Nelson rejected a plea deal from the state in early June. It's unclear what deal prosecutors offered Nelson.

Jury selection began June 10.

Fulford was a caretaker in Winter Park. Her body was found in west Orange County days after she disappeared from her job.

Investigators said she was kidnapped from her employer's home. She was reported missing after she didn't pick up her boss's son from school.

Police released surveillance video that showed Nelson using Fulford's debit card and tracked him down to Jacksonville. He was charged with theft and then with her murder.

Nelson was already out on federal probation for armed robbery at the time of his arrest.

In April, Nelson was found competent to stand trail after months of delays. News 6 spoke to Fulford's sister, Kathy Cook, after that hearing.

"It's hard to celebrate right now," Cook said.

"Did you feel like he was competent?" News 6 asked.

"You know, I think he probably was, but I don't know. I just can't say anything else," Cook replied.

News 6 also got copies of letters Nelson sent to the judge. In one letter, he confessed to committing unsolved armed bank robberies and said he has information about eight other homicides.

Nelson is charged with first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Court documents show the trial is expected to last at least a month.

Nelson could face the death penalty if convicted.

