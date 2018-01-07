Jury selection in Titusville neighbor shooting to begin Monday

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Jury selection in the double murder trial of a Titusville man accused of shooting three of his neighbors and killing two of them is scheduled to begin Monday.

Police said William Woodward opened fire Labor Day weekend in 2012 because of an ongoing dispute.

Surveillance video captured the moment Titusville police said Woodward fired 31 shots that killed his neighbors, 39-year-old Gary Hembree and 44-year-old Roger Picior.

Police said there was an ongoing dispute between the neighbors. Hembree's mother told News 6 in September 2012 that Woodward was causing problems.

"He's been giving him trouble for three weeks and he keeps asking the police for help," Jeanie Huppert said.

The week before the shooting, Woodward and Hembree were in court trying to get restraining orders against each other. A judge denied the request.

Police said days later Woodward, a war veteran whose family says suffers from PTSD and a brain injury, opened fire and killed Hembree and Picior.

A third neighbor, Bruce Blake, was shot 11 times and survived. News 6 spoke to him a few months after the shooting.

"Why me? How come I didn't go with my buddies?" Blake asked while talking to News 6 in November 2012.

In May 2015, the court denied Woodward's request to argue his innocence under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law. His lawyers claimed he was being harassed and threatened, and that he acted in defense of his family.

In February 2016, the judge took the death penalty off the table. The only sentence Woodward can now receive if convicted is life in prison.

At the time, his attorney, Greg Eisenmenger, told News 6 that the death penalty should have never been an option in the first place.

"Obviously we believe he's not guilty of murder. We believe he acted in self defense, but even if he was convicted of that, the mitigating factors heavily outweigh the aggravated factors in this case," Eisenmenger said.

Woodward is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in Brevard County.

