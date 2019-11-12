Juvenile sexually battered by man at LeRoy Hoequist Park, Orlando police say

Do you know this man? Orlando police say he sexually battered a juvenile at LeRoy Hoequist Park on Nov. 5, 2019.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police detectives are seeking the public's help to identify a man who they said sexually battered a juvenile victim Nov. 5 at LeRoy Hoequist Park.

Police officials said the victim was sexually battered by an unknown black man around 9 p.m. at the park on South Alder Avenue.

The victim, of an unknown age and gender, described their attacker as a man in his mid-20s with shoulder-length dreadlocks. Police released a composite sketch of the man Tuesday.

Police did not release any further information about the attack and declined to answer questions about the investigation.

LeRoy Hoequist Park backs up against Chickasaw Elementary School and is within walking distance of Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

News 6 has asked Orange County Public School officials if parents were notified about the attack.

Anyone with information about the person described by the victim is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.