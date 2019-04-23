Juveniles accused of stealing gun from vehicle, trading it for marijuana

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Two middle school students are accused of stealing a gun from a parked vehicle then trading it for marijuana, according to the Mount Dora Police Department.

The vehicle burglary happened at a Lowe's parking lot on Dec. 6, 2018. The victim said he left his Glock underneath a backpack on the passenger's seat of his Ford Mustang and he returned hours later to find it and $40 stolen, according to the report.

On April 11, a parent who monitors her child's social media accounts notified a resource officer at Mount Dora Middle School that she had seen pictures on Snapchat showing two male students with a gun and what appeared to be marijuana, the affidavit said.

Police said the date on the photo indicated that it was taken around the same time of the vehicle burglary and the gun had the same specifications as the one that was stolen.

Both boys admitted that they stole the gun from a vehicle parked at Lowe's and exchanged it for marijuana, according to the report.

One boy was arrested April 12 and the other was arrested on Monday.

The boys face charges of armed burglary of a conveyance, use of a firearm during a felony and grand theft of a firearm.

