Local sheriff's offices asking for public's help in securing K-9 grant money

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Several local sheriff's offices are asking for the public's help in securing grant money that will benefit their K-9 units.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office are among some of the agencies competing for an Aftermath Services K9 grant.

Eight grants that range from $500 to $5,000 will be awarded to the eight departments that earn the most votes. The grant money from Aftermath Services will be used for vet bills, food, police gear and toys.

You can vote here every 12 hours, just use the drop down menus on the page to select a county and an agency.

Voting can also be done once a day on Instagram @aftermathk9grant.

Voting ends Nov. 2.

