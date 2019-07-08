Kansas man considered missing, endangered in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are looking for a Kansas man who is considered to be missing and endangered in the Daytona Beach area.

Michael Tamerius, of Topeka, Kansas, arrived Sunday night at Daytona Beach International Airport Sunday. Deputies said the 25-year-old man is considered endangered due to statements he's made.

Tamerius is about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with the Vans logo on it, dark-colored pants and a Cleveland Indians hat.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

