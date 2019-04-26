Kids can see a movie, get a drink and popcorn for $4 this summer at AMC Theatres

Keep your kids entertained this summer and stay on budget with this cheap movie deal.

AMC Theatres announced it's offering admission for children to a kid-friendly movie and a KidsPack that contains popcorn, fountain drink and AMC Frooti Tootis for just $4 plus tax.

Parents can take advantage of this deal on Wednesday mornings through the summer at participating AMC locations.

Some of the films included in the Summer Movie Camp are “Trolls,” “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” “Peter Rabbit,” “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies,” “Wonder Park,” “Smallfoot,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” and more.

AMC is also extending Discounts Tuesdays, where AMC Stubs members get discounted tickets on Tuesday in advance, through the rest of 2019. Members also get a $5 reward each time they achieve 5,000 points along with a free refill with each large popcorn purchase.

For participating theaters, click here.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.