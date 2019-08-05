Kids crash into Volusia home while taking family car for spin, deputies say

Three children drove a car into a home in Deltona, deputies said. (Photo: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A joyride came to a crashing end after three children in Volusia County drove a vehicle into a home, deputies said.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the children, all under the age of 16, were returning from taking the family's car for a spin Monday afternoon when they veered off the road and crashed through a garage and into a bedroom.

A 19-year-old man was in the bedroom at the time of the crash, deputies said. He was taken to Halifax Hospital in Deltona to be treated for minor injuries to his head and legs.

No one else was injured, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Two of the teens involved in the crash were given traffic citations, deputies said. They were released at the scene.

A building inspector arrived shortly after the crash to evaluate the home and found that it had not sustained structural damage, according to deputies.

