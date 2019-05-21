Kissimmee native honors Boy & Girls Clubs of Central Florida with mural

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new mural is going up in the popular Mills 50 neighborhood to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida.

Debora Cordero, who is currently studying at Duke University, is behind the design of the mural, which is located on the side of Pop Thai Restaurant at 1227 N. Mills Avenue.

"As a kid, I went every day (to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida) from maybe 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.," she said. "My mom had late shifts so I'd be there a lot."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida serves at-risk youth in Orlando and throughout Central Florida.

The mural that's being installed won a national contest sponsored by Lowe's, and is already being featured on the walls of Boys & Girls clubs all over the country.

"She won an award with this mural where it was actually installed on a club wall in all 50 states," Betsy Owens with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida said.

Murals are not new to the Mills 50 district. In fact, a lot of them started popping up over the past several years, right after the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Jeff Dry is the board president for Mills 50.

"It's really made the sides of building that were not attractive more attractive," he said. "On Facebook and Instagram, it's really exploded."

There are nearly 30 murals, each with their own character and vision scattered all over the district.

But organizers warn they might need to slow down the installation of murals in the area.

"We are running out of walls," Dry joked.



