Person threatening self-harm shuts down part of US 192 in Kissimmee

US 192 at OBT, West Michigan Street reopen after man surrenders

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Police trying to talk down a person threatening self-harm in Kissimmee caused a major road to close Thursday afternoon, slowing down traffic for evening commuters.

Kissimmee police said they blocked off part of U.S. 192, at Orange Blossom Trail and West Michigan Street just after 4 p.m. for an ongoing investigation involving a possibly armed person who threatened to self-harm.

Sky 6 aerial video showed multiple police units near the Flamingo Inn on East Vine Street.

"US 192 remains closed in both directions in between the areas of OBT and Michigan Street due to a person threatening to harm themselves," Kissimmee police tweeted. "That person is believed to be armed inside his residence at this time."

Just before 5:30 p.m. police said the man who was threatening to harm himself was Baker Acted and is uninjured.

U.S. 192 reopened a few minutes later.

